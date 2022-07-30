Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $9.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $130.40 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $105.94 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

