CVS Group (LON:CVSG) PT Lowered to GBX 2,370

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,370 ($28.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.14) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of LON CVSG opened at GBX 1,719 ($20.71) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,671.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,735.91. The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,775.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16. CVS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,512 ($18.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,835 ($34.16).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices.

