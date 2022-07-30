CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,370 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,370 ($28.55) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVSGF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CVS Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.14) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get CVS Group alerts:

CVS Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CVSGF opened at $22.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. CVS Group has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $22.97.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.