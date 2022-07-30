CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.89

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.89 and traded as high as $40.52. CyberOptics shares last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 57,189 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CYBE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of CyberOptics from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

CyberOptics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89. The firm has a market cap of $301.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberOptics

CyberOptics ( NASDAQ:CYBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 19.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CyberOptics by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in CyberOptics by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

