CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.63

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and traded as low as $1.40. CytomX Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 430,698 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $93.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

