DA Davidson Cuts USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Price Target to $57.00

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson to $57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on USNA. Jefferies Financial Group cut USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $69.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average is $79.51. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $63.49 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 27.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 365.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 349,924 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $5,503,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 371.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 40,833 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 28,618 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,879,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

