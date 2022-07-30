DA Davidson Cuts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $148.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walmart from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.33.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $132.05 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $361.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.86 and a 200-day moving average of $137.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after acquiring an additional 520,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

