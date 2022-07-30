Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-$0.33 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.88 billion-$8.88 billion.

Daiichi Sankyo Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DSNKY opened at $26.48 on Friday. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

