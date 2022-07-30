Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-$0.33 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.88 billion-$8.88 billion.
Daiichi Sankyo Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DSNKY opened at $26.48 on Friday. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68.
