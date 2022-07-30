Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €51.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €56.00 ($57.14) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €59.00 ($60.20) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($53.06) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Price Performance

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €53.81 ($54.91) on Friday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($73.60). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €53.97.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.