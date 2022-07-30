Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCW) Short Interest Update

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 191.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 747,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Data Knights Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,539. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08. Data Knights Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

