DeFiner (FIN) Trading Down 15.2% This Week

DeFiner (FIN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 30th. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and $52,087.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,831.95 or 1.00022155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00130777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00032663 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,204,590 coins. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFiner

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

