Desjardins Lowers Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) to Hold

Desjardins cut shares of Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FRRPF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

FRRPF opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $9.59.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

