Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $148.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $146.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MMM. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday. They set a reduce rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.00.

NYSE:MMM opened at $143.24 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.32 and a 200 day moving average of $147.58. The firm has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in 3M by 25.4% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 21,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 10.6% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

