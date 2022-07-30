Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $83.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

