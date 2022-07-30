Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $180.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ECL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus reduced their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ecolab from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.12.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $165.17 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.56 and a 200-day moving average of $171.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

