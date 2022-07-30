Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 225 ($2.71) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOD. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 146 ($1.76) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 159.64 ($1.92).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 120.80 ($1.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £33.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,013.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 126.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($458,041.57).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

