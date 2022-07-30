Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Target Price to $134.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.86.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.1 %

KMB stock opened at $131.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,625,387 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

