Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,300 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,300 ($39.76) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($36.14) price objective on Diageo in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) price objective on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($41.33) to GBX 5,040 ($60.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,150 ($50.00) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,106.67 ($49.48).

DGE opened at GBX 3,882 ($46.77) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,615.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,709.30. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,110 ($49.52). The stock has a market cap of £88.63 billion and a PE ratio of 2,986.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 46.82 ($0.56) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,741 ($45.07) per share, for a total transaction of £8,267.61 ($9,960.98). Over the last three months, insiders bought 690 shares of company stock worth $2,482,790.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

