Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €196.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday.

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at €170.50 ($173.98) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of €158.70 and a 200 day moving average of €158.71. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a fifty-two week high of €169.55 ($173.01).

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

