Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €178.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €178.00 ($181.63) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 1.1 %

DB1 opened at €170.50 ($173.98) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €158.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €158.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion and a PE ratio of 23.62. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a twelve month high of €169.55 ($173.01).

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.