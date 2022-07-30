Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DEQ. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.45) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Monday, May 16th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($22.45) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €22.50 ($22.96) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

ETR DEQ opened at €21.36 ($21.80) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 22.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.00. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12 month low of €13.26 ($13.53) and a 12 month high of €22.60 ($23.06). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €22.05 and a 200-day moving average of €18.26.

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

