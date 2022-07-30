Dev Protocol Price Reaches $0.40 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $451,499.75 and $3,374.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000034 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.