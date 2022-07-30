DeversiFi (DVF) Market Cap Achieves $33.22 Million

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, DeversiFi has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $33.22 million and $435,573.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00006596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00615889 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015745 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001674 BTC.
DeversiFi Coin Profile
DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi.
DeversiFi Coin Trading
