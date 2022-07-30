DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Citigroup

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DexCom to $90.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.67.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $82.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.79. DexCom has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,135,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,627 shares of company stock valued at $676,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank raised its stake in DexCom by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DexCom by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.