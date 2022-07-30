DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DexCom’s FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DXCM. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Shares of DXCM opened at $82.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,627 shares of company stock valued at $676,977. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in DexCom by 267.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,335 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 83.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,632 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,143,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,655 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 304.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in DexCom by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,275,020,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

