Dfyn Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.05 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and $632,597.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.95 or 0.00603135 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014964 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035253 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 133,177,639 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

