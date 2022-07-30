DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,437 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,931 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 46,215 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 33,008 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 716,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after buying an additional 31,520 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 304,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SHG stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Shinhan Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Shinhan Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.