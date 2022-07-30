DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 2,413 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,489 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

NYSE GM opened at $36.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

