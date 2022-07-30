DGS Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,719,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after purchasing an additional 163,322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 1,496.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua in a report on Saturday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Fanhua from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Fanhua Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Fanhua stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a market cap of $282.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.51. Fanhua Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $108.28 million for the quarter.

Fanhua Profile

(Get Rating)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

