DGS Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,290 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,785,000 after acquiring an additional 241,035 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,554,000. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,951,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,148,000 after acquiring an additional 74,618 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $164.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

