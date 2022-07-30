DGS Capital Management LLC Has $374,000 Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Best Buy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,594 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Barclays lowered Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

