DGS Capital Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPY. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 2,016.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 39.3% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

OPY stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $266.03 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

About Oppenheimer

(Get Rating)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.