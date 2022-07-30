DGS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,771,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,848,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMC Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

AMC Networks Price Performance

AMC Networks stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.07.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.80 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

About AMC Networks

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.