DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.9% in the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 141,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.38 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.