DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,305 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERN. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 78.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Cerner during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cerner Price Performance

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $95.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading

