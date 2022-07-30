DGS Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,931 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $665,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. 7.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Shinhan Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

