DGS Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WINA. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 2.5% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Winmark by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Winmark in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WINA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $222.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.13 and its 200-day moving average is $212.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.76. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $183.93 and a 12-month high of $277.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.57%.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

