DGS Capital Management LLC Takes $200,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $58.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

