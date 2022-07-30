DGS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,080 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.86.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $131.23 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,295 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,272. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

