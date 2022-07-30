Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.72) to GBX 5,430 ($65.42) in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,550 ($54.82) in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($49.40) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.73) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,146.67.

NYSE DEO opened at $191.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 101,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,557,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $741,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

