Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.72) to GBX 5,430 ($65.42) in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,550 ($54.82) in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($49.40) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.73) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,146.67.
Diageo Stock Performance
NYSE DEO opened at $191.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.