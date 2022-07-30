Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Diana Shipping has a payout ratio of 75.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.5%.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $517.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 187.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 121,773 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 154,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 62,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

