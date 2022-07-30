DigiByte (DGB) Market Cap Hits $183.53 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $183.53 million and $13.99 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000151 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.
- Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001086 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,530,138,831 coins. DigiByte’s official website is www.digibyte.io. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.