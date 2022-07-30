Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Update

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the June 30th total of 944,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Brands Group stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Digital Brands Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Digital Brands Group Stock Performance

DBGI stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.25. Digital Brands Group has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group ( NASDAQ:DBGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

