Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APPS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,807,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,203,000 after purchasing an additional 41,504 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.57. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.47.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Macquarie dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

