DigitalBits Price Down 13% Over Last Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 13% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $48.61 million and approximately $829,928.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00218364 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001130 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.65 or 0.00510743 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,396,345,136 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.