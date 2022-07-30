dKargo (DKA) Trading Up 5.5% This Week

dKargo (DKA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. dKargo has a market capitalization of $50.33 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,491.69 or 0.99986266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00130926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00032800 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004407 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dKargo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

