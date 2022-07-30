Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by McGinn Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises approximately 5.8% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.91. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

