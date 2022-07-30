Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Dongfeng Motor Group Price Performance
Shares of DNFGY stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $48.55.
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dongfeng Motor Group (DNFGY)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.