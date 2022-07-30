Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Dongfeng Motor Group Price Performance

Shares of DNFGY stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

Get Dongfeng Motor Group alerts:

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.