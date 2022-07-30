Douglas Elliman (DOUG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect Douglas Elliman to post earnings of 0.21 per share for the quarter.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported 0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.09 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 302.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Douglas Elliman to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DOUG traded up 0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 6.00. The company had a trading volume of 219,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,635. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 6.53. Douglas Elliman has a twelve month low of 4.57 and a twelve month high of 12.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.

In related news, insider Richard Lampen purchased 10,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 4.69 per share, for a total transaction of 46,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,016,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 4,767,023.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,133 shares of company stock worth $80,527. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the first quarter worth about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Douglas Elliman by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 16.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

