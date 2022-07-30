Dovu (DOV) Price Hits $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

Dovu (DOV) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last seven days, Dovu has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dovu coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dovu has a market cap of $5.59 million and $4,815.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,529.54 or 0.99999241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004075 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00130652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00032994 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Dovu (CRYPTO:DOV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 931,157,114 coins. The official website for Dovu is dovu.io. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

